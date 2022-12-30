NIU Lifelong Learning Institute offering online winter term classes

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Lifelong Learning Institute announced that registration is available for its winter term online sessions.

The winter sessions will run from Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Feb. 9 online via Zoom, according to a news release.

The sessions allow attendees to participate from any locations during the winter months. The courses will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and afternoons for four weeks. The sessions cost $45 a person and includes any or all of the term’s sessions.

The online courses include:

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Exploring the poetry of Pablo Neruda

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays: Learning about progress in wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal technologies

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays: Learning about country music super group the Highwaymen

1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays: Expert lectures on various topics

10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays: Discussing the marvelous regions of Italy

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays: 19th century New York in Hollywood films

The LLI has allowed people ages 50 and older to learn in a casual, noncompetitive setting to expand their horizons and connect with others who love learning for more than 20 years.

For information or to register, visit go.niu.edu/LLI.