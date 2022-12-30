Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club $10K awards community grants

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club recently completed its sixth year of award selections for its annual Community Grant for Children, Youth and Families of DeKalb County.

The club awarded $10,000 to Opportunity House, Inc., Hinckley Area Food Pantry, and 4C: Community Coordinated Child Care, according to a news release.

Opportunity House, Inc. will purchase materials to make accessibility improvements at two of their group homes. The Hinckley Area Food Pantry is funding a Food4Kids snack program, providing healthy snacks for elementary school students for an entire calendar year. Community Coordinated Child Care is being organized into two parenting workshops focusing on child growth and development, communication, and fostering self-esteem.

The club raises money every year through the “Taste of DeKalb” event held in September, in conjunction with the Corn Classic Run, to fund an annual $10,000 grant to local non-profit organizations with a project that will directly benefit children, youth, and/or families in the county. The rotary club has awarded over $40,000 in community grants since its first award in 2017.

The Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club is a chapter of Rotary International that provides services for the elderly, youth, and disabled, provides vocational service, awards scholarships, and promotes international understanding through educational and humanitarian programs in the northern DeKalb County area.

For information, email kishwaukeesunriserotary@gmail.com.