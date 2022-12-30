Kishwaukee College recognizes students during winter commencement ceremony

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recognized 200 students who completed a program or certificate requirement during the fall semester at the college’s winter 2022 commencement ceremony.

The commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Dec. 17, in the college’s gymnasium, according to a news release.

The ceremony recognized students who earned their associate degrees, certificates of completion, short-term training credentials and Illinois high school diploma credentials.

Ethan Rutten, who graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in marketing and management, served as the ceremony’s student speaker. Rutten shared a story of how he was inspired by a woman who earned her bachelor’s degree at 93 years old. He also emphasized that there is no time limit for accomplishing life goals.

Students also heard remarks from Dr. Laurie Borowicz, president of Kishwaukee College; Bob Johnson, Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees chair; and Tammy Tiggelaar, associate professor of business, marketing and management. The ceremony was livestreamed on the college’s social media channels and website.

To view the ceremony, visit kish.edu/commencement.