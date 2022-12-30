IVVC receives $9.5K community needs grant from DeKalb County Community Foundation

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Vocational Center recently was awarded a $9,500 community needs grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The grant will be used to purchase MIG welders for students who are enrolled in the IVVC Welding and Fabrication program, according to a news release.

The IVVC is a center for surrounding school districts to send students looking to hone their technical skills by providing classes on practical skills so they can enter the workforce or prepare for college.

For information, visit ivvc.net/.