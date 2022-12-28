December 28, 2022
Here’s how DeKalb residents can recycle their Christmas trees

Waste hauler schedules special pick-up dates for collection of Christmas trees in DeKalb

By Megann Horstead
Shaw Local undated file photo of Camelot Christmas Tree Farm in DeKalb – LRS Waste Management Services has announced a schedule of dates for special collection in DeKalb set for the first two weeks in January 2023. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Pining for a way to get rid of your Christmas tree?

LRS Waste Management Services has announced a schedule of dates for special collection in DeKalb set for the first two weeks in January.

The Rosemont-based waste hauler, however, will not be picking up flocked trees, trees with shiners, tinsel, light bulbs, glitter, wire or plastic or in plastic bags, according to a news release.

LRS advises DeKalb residents to completely remove light bulbs from live trees and artificial trees when possible and recycle at county events.

For information about holiday refuse or recycling, call LRS at 815-770-7550.