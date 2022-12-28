Here’s how DeKalb residents can recycle their Christmas trees

DeKALB – Pining for a way to get rid of your Christmas tree?

LRS Waste Management Services has announced a schedule of dates for special collection in DeKalb set for the first two weeks in January.

The Rosemont-based waste hauler, however, will not be picking up flocked trees, trees with shiners, tinsel, light bulbs, glitter, wire or plastic or in plastic bags, according to a news release.

LRS advises DeKalb residents to completely remove light bulbs from live trees and artificial trees when possible and recycle at county events.

For information about holiday refuse or recycling, call LRS at 815-770-7550.