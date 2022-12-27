Indian Valley Theatre sets auditions for ‘The Secret Garden’

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre announced that it will hold auditions for its upcoming spring musical, “The Secret Garden,” in January.

The auditions will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich, according to a news release.

“The Secret Garden,” based on the book by Frances Hodgkin Burnett, with lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, tells the story of Mary Lennox, a sour and disagreeable 10-year-old who is orphaned in India and sent to live with her reclusive uncle in England. Mary must acclimate to her new environment. While there, she is introduced to the Walls of the Garden and a robin who is friendly and likes humans. With the robin’s help, she discovers the secret regarding the closed-off garden.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Participants must sing a prepared song and bring in their own music, which can be sung a cappella or with a recording. A piano and pianist will be available to play audition music.

The cast list of “The Secret Garden” is as follows:

Lilly – Mary’s aunt, Mr. Craven’s wife, now dead

Mary Lennox – 10-year-old girl

Mrs. Medlock – Mr. Craven’s housekeeper

Dr. Neville Craven – Mr. Craven’s brother

Martha – housemaid

Archibald Craven – head gardener

Dickon – Martha’s brother

Colin Craven – Archibald Craven’s 10-year-old son

Mrs. Winthrop – headmistress

Rose Lennox – Mary’s mother

Captain Albert Lennox – Mary’s father

Alice – Rose’s friend

Lieutenant Wright – officer in Mary’s unit

Lieutenant Shaw – fellow officer

Major Shelley – officer

Mrs. Shelley – Major Shelley’s wife

Major Holmes – officer

Claire Holmes – Major Holmes’s wife

Fakir – itinerant Hindu man

Ayah – Mary’s Indian nanny

Performances of “The Secret Garden” will be held Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message via Facebook.