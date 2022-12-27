Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb donates check to Kishwaukee Cancer Center

DeKALB – The Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb car dealership recently donated a $3,200 check to the Kishwaukee Cancer Center.

Brian Bemis Toyota dedicated the month of October to raising donations for the Kishwaukee Cancer Center in honor of breast cancer awareness.

The dealership would like to thank all of its team members who worked toward bringing in donations during the month of October.

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb is a car dealership that has been helping customers with all their automotive needs since 1985.