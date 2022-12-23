Voluntary Action Center to close for holiday season days

SYCAMORE – The Voluntary Action Center offices and services will be closed to celebrate the holidays.

The VAC offices and services will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, according to a news release.

Transit services are not operating during these dates, and dispatch offices will also be closed.

Meals on Wheels services will also be closed. A special holiday meal is being delivered to Meals on Wheels clients who requested a meal Friday, Dec. 23. The holiday meal was included in the menu calendar, and request slips have been delivered to all clients in VAC’s northern DeKalb County service area. Those who wish to receive a holiday meal must sign up ahead of time.

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois has served the transportation and nutrition needs of the community through Community Transit, Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition since 1974.

For information, email ttallitsch@vacdk.org or call 815-758-3932, ext. 244.