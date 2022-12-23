Sycamore City Council meetings will start at 6 p.m. in 2023

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore City Council voted to implement a 6 p.m. meeting start time in the new year during its final meeting of 2022 on Monday night.

Sycamore’s City Council convenes on the first and third Mondays of every month in the Council Chamber of the Sycamore Center downtown. In 2022, the legislative body met at 7 p.m.

Fourth Ward Alderman David Stouffer wasn’t in favor of the change.

“I was hoping we would stick with the 7 p.m. meeting times,” Stouffer said. “It was more of a personal preference than anything else. I talked to a few different people and a few of the people in the community here. No one really had strong feelings one way or the other.”

Stouffer said he preferred the later start time because starting the meeting at 7 p.m. allowed him to bring his kids home from after-school activities before attending.

“But it’s two Mondays a month, so we can work around those things,” Stouffer said.

A motion to table ordinance 2022.16, which would amend the Sycamore’s city code to allow for City Council meetings to start at 6 p.m. tied 3-3. Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser, who holds the ability to break ties on the council, said he didn’t want the ordinance tabled.

Third Ward Alderman Nancy Copple, who said during the Dec. 5 council meeting that she’d be happy with a start time earlier than 6 p.m., motioned to accept the ordinance and change the meeting time to 6 p.m. That vote again ended up in a 3-3 tie.

Second Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe, 1st Ward Alderman Josh Huseman and Stouffer voted “no” while 3rd Ward Alderman Jeff Fischer, 2nd Ward Alderman Pete Paulsen and Copple voted “yes.” Fourth Ward Alderman Virginia Sherrod and First Ward Alderman Alan Bauer were absent from the Dec. 19 meeting.

Braser broke the tie by voting “yes” on ordinance 2022.16.

Huseman said he wasn’t a big proponent of moving the meeting time to 6 p.m. because he – like Stouffer –has school-aged children. Although he voted against the change, Huseman said a one-hour difference isn’t going to be a “big deal” to him.

“If I had the option to choose, I simply would have kept it the same, but I respect the process,” he said. “My kids – I include them in this – often come with me during the summer months to City Council meetings, so I have no problem with the change. It was simply my preference, but preferences are just that.”

Stowe said he was against the measure because he thinks 7 p.m. is a time people can more readily attend the meetings.

“Not necessarily even aldermen,” Stowe said. “I’m thinking as far as the public. They have time to get dinner in and get down there. I don’t know that it’s going make a huge difference but just felt better with it at 7 o’clock.”