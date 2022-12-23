New DeKalb County fund created to build opportunities for those with traumatic brain injuries

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the new Friends of Jon Fund, meant to help enhance the lives of those living with a traumatic brain injury by providing opportunities for fun and recreation.

The fund was created by the siblings of Jon Wrenn’s, Nancy, Pam, Jennifer, and Kent, to continue his generous spirit of caring for others, especially those who are often dismissed or not seen.

Wrenn experienced a traumatic brain injury as a result of a car accident just before his high school graduation in 1988. Despite the dramatic change it brought to his life, Wrenn managed to live a full and active life. After his accident, his family and friends donated and raised money to create a trust fund to help enrich his life. The fund gave Jon the financial ability to travel, seek out adventure, and enjoy the fun things in life.

To make a donation to any fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or by mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For information, call 815- 748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.

Jon Wrenn kayaking at Lake Superior (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )