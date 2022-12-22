Kishwaukee Hospital maternity care receives high performing designation

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital has been given a high performing designation and was noted in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 list of best hospitals for maternity care with an uncomplicated pregnancy.

“Kishwaukee Hospital is excited to be named among the best hospitals for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report,” Northwestern Medicine Media Relations Manager Kim Waterman said.

U.S. News analyzed cesarean section delivery rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, routine vaginal birth after cesarean delivery rates and episiotomy rates to assess how well a hospital performs relative to other facilities. Hospitals also were evaluated based on whether the facility tracked and reported the outcomes for patients different races and ethnicities, and if the hospital met federal criteria for birthing-friendly practices.

Fewer than 300 of the more than 600 hospitals evaluated received a high performing designation.

“It is with great appreciation and honor to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report for the care we provide at Kishwaukee Hospital Maternity Suites. We have an outstanding team dedicated to providing personalized and high-quality care to our patients,” said Colleen Faivre, MSN, RN, manager of Obstetrics at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

According to U.S. News & World Report, at full-term, less than 23.6% first-time, low-risk pregnancies were delivered by cesarean section at Kishwaukee Hospital. The newborn complications happens at a national rate of 3.2%. According to the report, Kishwaukee Hospital had a rate less than 2%. Babies born in Kishwaukee Hospital’s maternity ward are exclusively breastfed 58.3% of the time, 8.3% more often than the reported national average.

Kishwaukee Hospital offers childbirth classes, private rooms and suites, and allows a mother’s partner to stay overnight post-delivery. Kishwaukee also provides in hospital breastfeeding and lactation consultants, prenatal depression screening and services, as well as valet parking for expecting families.