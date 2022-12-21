Snowstorm prompts Friday cancellation, Thursday extension of VAC holiday meal delivery

SYCAMORE – A snowstorm expected to blanket northern Illinois ahead of the holiday weekend has prompted Voluntary Action Center to extend their services Thursday for holiday Meals on Wheels delivery to clients who live in DeKalb County and cancel their Friday deliveries.

“We have 170 of our Meals on Wheels clients who requested a holiday meal,” Voluntary Action Center CEO Nate Kloster said in a statement. “Due to the predicted inclement weather conditions, we have decided to cancel the Friday delivery and extend our holiday meal to all Meals on Wheels clients on Thursday. We will deliver the special holiday meal to everyone serviced out of our Sycamore kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 22.”

The Voluntary Action Center’s holiday Meals on Wheels are made by possible thanks to a donation made by the Tom and Marilyn Nelson and the Frankiewicz Foundation, according to a news release.