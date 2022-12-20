DeKalb veterans honored during wreath laying ceremony

DeKALB- The National Wreaths Across America Association recently placed holiday wreaths at various locations across DeKalb for veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreath-laying ceremonies were held at the Memorial Clock in downtown DeKalb, St. Mary Cemetery, Fairview Cemetery and the DeKalb Elks Lodge Veteran’s Memorial Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a news release.

U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Embrey has been placing holiday wreaths at these locations in the DeKalb area for the past 10 years, the release stated.

The National Wreaths Across America Association volunteers place holiday wreaths at a variety of locations around the world. The effort is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations across the U.S., at sea and abroad.

The effort is carried out by volunteers across the country and culminates in the wreaths being placed on veterans’ headstones on National Wreaths Across America Day in December.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event that honors and remembers the nation’s veterans who are laid to rest in different locations worldwide, the release stated.