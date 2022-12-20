DeKalb Chamber welcomes Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County with ribbon-cutting ceremony

DeKALB- The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the new location for Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated the new Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County location with a ribbon-cutting Friday, Dec. 16, according to a news release.

Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County, 308 W. State St., Sycamore, provides a vision for the world where everyone has a decent place to live, and they work towards that with their builds, the release stated.

For information, visit hfhdcillinois.org or call 815-991-5341.