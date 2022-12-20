December 19, 2022
DeKalb Chamber welcomes Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County's new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 16. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB- The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the new location for Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated the new Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County location with a ribbon-cutting Friday, Dec. 16, according to a news release.

Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County, 308 W. State St., Sycamore, provides a vision for the world where everyone has a decent place to live, and they work towards that with their builds, the release stated.

For information, visit hfhdcillinois.org or call 815-991-5341.