DeKalb Chamber women’s group creates holiday cards and gift bags for area nursing home, elderly residents

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce women’s group, Gather, recently held a “Gather Gives Back” event making gift bags and holiday cards to distribute to area nursing home and retirement community residents.

The event was held Dec. 7, at El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The group created more than 500 holiday cards and 200 gift bags with fuzzy socks and candy canes for residents of the DeKalb Area Retirement Center – Oak Crest, Barb City Manor, and the Voluntary Action Center’s Meals on Wheels clients.

Gather offers yearly memberships that include educational and unique events just for women. All women are welcome to join with no company affiliation needed. For more information, visit dekalb.org/gather or visit the group’s Facebook page.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.

For more information, visit dekalb.org.