Spartan Food Pantry staff they grow pantry offerings to aid students, families in need

SYCAMORE – For Sycamore Community School District 427 and its families in need of resources to help put food on the table, Spartan Food Pantry is a resource that most recently helped served 44 families and 120 children, officials said this week.

Courtney Walz, treasurer and member of the Spartan Food Pantry’s Board of Directors, gave an update on pantry happenings to the Sycamore school board this week.

Every other week the food service is open to families of Sycamore school district students from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the school district’s warehouse at 520 North Maple Street. On average, Walz said, the pantry helps feed between 40 to 70 families. Those numbers are down from where they were during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“We started accepting everyone [during the pandemic], so our numbers were definitely in the 100, 120 [range] and then as we came back kind of down from COVID ... we had to really look at what is our true mission as a pantry,” Walz said. “So about a month ago we started ID-ing families and making sure they had Sycamore students.”

The Spartan Food Pantry is known as a choice pantry, meaning families of Sycamore school district students struggling to put food on the table are able to walk through the pantry and choose what and how much they’d like to take home.

Walz said the pantry served 44 families and 110 children Dec. 7. The pantry also provided 120 Thanksgiving meals in November.

“I don’t think our numbers are very reflective of the need,” Walz said. “I will tell you that it’s a lot of leg work to make sure our families know the resources here and know that they can utilize it. It’s a very unfamiliar space for some.”

Walz said she believes helping 40 families was a win because it meant that many mouths didn’t go unfed that week.

In addition to the pantry at the school district’s warehouse, the Spartan Food Pantry haso added snacks to the nurse offices of all of Sycamore’s schools. This way students who are going hungry have a place to discreetly go to find nourishment, staff said.

Walz said she’s helped the pantry grow but has also taken food directly to families in need.

“I’ve gotten calls from the high school a couple times this year and I’ve done home deliveries for families, whatever your circumstance is,” Walz said. “They’ve said something to someone that they’ve trusted and so I’m really happy to go be that crazy girl at your doorstep with food.”