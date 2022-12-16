Ellwood House Museum association welcomes new executive director in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Association’s board of directors recently announced that Izabela Pieniadz has been appointed as the museum’s new executive director.

Pieniadz’s duties will include growing the museum’s presence in the community and providing better programming and digital access to support the museum’s mission of engaging visitors with authentic examples of ingenuity and architecture, according to a news release.

She graduated with a master’s degree in arts administration from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and is currently working to complete her master’s degree in historic preservation with a focus on cultural assets in communities and 20th-century commercial architecture.

Pieniadz previously worked as the assistant director of engagement programs at the Art Institute of Chicago, executing public and member programming for the museum’s members, drafting program communications and event mailers and overseeing the implementation of a project management system to improve the visitor experience. She is currently serving on the Skyline Council and Landmarks Illinois’s Committee of Young Professionals with an interest in historic preservation and sustaining healthy communities.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org.