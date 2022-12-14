Jazz in Progress to perform holiday concert Dec. 16 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Jazz in Progress, an 18-piece community jazz band, will perform a free holiday concert this week in DeKalb.

The concert will take place 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The band will perform a mix of old favorites from the Christmas and holiday seasons arranged in a jazz style. The band also will perform jazz selections from classic holiday cartoons. Members of the ensemble will be featured as vocal and instrumental soloists.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts, St. Mary’s school in DeKalb and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, call 815-751-0006, visit jazzinprogress.org, or visit the band’s Facebook page.