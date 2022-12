SYCAMORE – The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John will host a live Nativity scene and chili supper on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The free event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the church at 26555 Brickville Road in Sycamore, according to a news release. The public is invited.

Visitors can drive around the church to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Nativity and come inside the church afterwards to enjoy a chili supper.

For information, visit stjohnsycamore.org/home.