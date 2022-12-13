NIU announces installation of Science on a Sphere

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University announced that its has completed the installation of its Science on a Sphere.

The Science on a Sphere feature was installed on the first floor of the NIU Founders Memorial Library, according to a news release.

The 6-foot sphere is a blank canvas for images created by four laser projectors. The library has unlimited access to more than 700 data presentations created by NASA; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and dozens of other agencies, museums and planetariums around the world. Presentations that can be viewed in the sphere include representations of human empires over thousands of years, an analysis of bird migration patterns and a look at global urbanization.

The library has created a flexible seating area around the sphere where students can study, sit and enjoy whatever is being projected on the sphere or handle a class. NIU is among the first academic libraries to install Science on a Sphere.

Science on a Sphere originally was developed by NOAA as a way to educate with 3D representations of weather events, especially climate change.

For information, email ulibsysoff@niu.edu or visit library.niu.edu/university-libraries/rooms/sos/index.shtml.