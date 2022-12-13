DeKalb Fire Department announces 26th annual Red Wreath Program to encourage holiday fire safety

DeKALB – The DeKalb Fire Department announced its 26th annual Red Wreath Program, where the department displays lighted wreaths as a visual reminder of home fire safety during the holiday season.

DeKalb firefighters displayed the wreaths with all-red bulbs outside of every DeKalb fire station Thursday, Nov. 24, according to a news release.

If an emergency fire incident related to the holiday season occurs, firefighters will replace a red bulb with a white bulb. The community’s goal is to keep all the wreaths red. The display will continue through Sunday, Jan. 1.

The leading causes of holiday fires include cooking, candles, electrical short circuits in decorative lighting, and combustible holiday decorations. Chimney fires and heating appliances such as space heaters also pose a risk.

The DeKalb Fire Department has displayed lighted wreaths as a visual reminder of home fire safety during the holiday season since 1986.

For information, call 815-748-8460.