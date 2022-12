DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Michaels craft retail store to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Michaels joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 22, according to a news release.

Michaels, 2341 Sycamore Road in DeKalb, provides arts and crafts supplies for artists, DIYers, knitters, bakers or jewelry makers.

For information, visit michaels.com or call 815-787-0823.