Sycamore Fire Department participates in Red Wreath Program to encourage fire safety during holidays

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Fire Department will continue its annual firehouse tradition of participating in the Red Wreath Program this year, meant to encourage residents to use fire safety tips during the holiday season.

Sycamore Fire Stations 1 and 2 will display a wreath on the front of the buildings from Thanksgiving until Monday, Jan. 2, according to a news release.

The wreath is a challenge to Sycamore residents to keep the lights red. A red bulb in the wreath will be changed to white if a fire occurs in Sycamore due to a holiday-related activity. The challenge is a reminder to everyone that the happiness of the holiday season can be changed in an instant by a fire.

The Sycamore Fire Department reported no holiday-related incidents last year.

Reminders for a safe holiday season include:

Keep hydrants clear and accessible to the fire department. Do not place anything around the hydrants, such as garbage cans, snow, etc., that could interfere with a response from the fire department during an emergency.

If you use a turkey fryer, use it outdoors, where there are no nearby objects that could catch fire. Use extreme caution, as personal injury still could occur.

Inspect all illuminated decorations to make sure they are in safe working order. Things to check for include frayed wires or open light sockets. Use only exterior-approved cords outdoors. Extension cords should not be run under throw rugs or carpets.

Keep live Christmas trees watered. If the tree begins to dry out, limit the use of Christmas lights. Always turn illuminated decorations off before leaving your house.

Make sure the fireplace is in good working condition and the chimney is free of obstructions or creosote buildup. Do not burn garbage in the fireplace, such as gift wrap or mail.

Blow out candles when leaving a room or going to bed. Keep at least 12 inches of space between the candles and any objects.

Make sure your smoke detectors are in working order. If the batteries in the smoke detectors were not changed when your clocks changed for daylight saving time, change them now.

For information, call 815-895-4514 or visit the Sycamore Fire Department’s Facebook page.