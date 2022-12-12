Kishwaukee College Board sets 2022 tax levy rate

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees voted to certify the College’s 2022 tax levy during a recent meeting.

The college expects to collect $17.9 million in 2022 property tax revenue, to be paid in the spring, according to board documents.

The tax levy will collect from parts of DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, Boone, Kane, Winnebago and La Salle counties, according to a Kishwaukee College news release.

Kishwaukee College’s usual share of a district real estate tax bill is 7%, depending on the tax rates of other local taxing bodies, the release states.

College officials cited what they said was increased student enrollment, federal Higher Education Emergency Relief fund dollars, and an increase in property value due to area development.

