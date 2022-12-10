Should Sycamore City Council meetings start before 7 p.m.? Council considers change

SYCAMORE – Would starting meetings earlier in the evenings garner more participation from Sycamore residents? That’s what the Sycamore City Council wondered out loud during this week.

City Manager Michael Hall said it was the staff in the city’s office who requested changing the usual 7 p.m. start time for Sycamore City Council meetings to a 6 p.m. start time. It’s a change in policy he said he and staff would appreciate.

“The reason why, I think, is just because of [dinner] and family and being with people, and the time lag between [5 p.m.] stop time and the [7 p.m.] start time,” Hall said.

Throughout the fall and late summer the city of Sycamore has occasionally held special meetings that started at 6 p.m.

Third Ward Alderman Nancy Copple said the Sycamore Public Library holds its monthly board meetings at 5:30 p.m. and wondered when the Sycamore Park District meets, although no one readily knew the answer.

“I’m good with [6 p.m.],” Copple said. “I’d like it earlier.”

First Ward Alderman Josh Huseman said, as a parent of a Sycamore Community District 427 student, if the City Council moves to an earlier time, he may be prevented from attending after school activities.

Huseman suggested that the staff of city departments who don’t have anything to do with the items on the meetings agenda shouldn’t have to attend the meeting.

“It’s probably a popularity contest, but I’m just voting to remain at [7 p.m.],” Huseman said.

It’s not the first time Sycamore has considered a change to its public meeting times.

Second Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe said he was on the council when meetings were at 8 p.m. and prefers a 7 p.m. start time.

“The reason I really like the 7 [p.m.] more than the 6 (p.m.) is that the last job I was working I would have a hard time getting here at 6 (p.m.),” he said. “I think there’s a lot of people that way.”

Stowe said he thinks most residents would have an opportunity to eat dinner before attending the meeting.

“There’s no science behind it, but it sure seems like when we were meeting at 6 (p.m.) there was a lot less people in this room,” Stowe said.

First Ward Alderman Alan Bauer said he was a proponent of the 7 p.m. meeting time. Others felt no strong opinion.

“I’m fine with either one,” Second Ward Alderman Pete Paulsen said. “I leave for work at 4 (p.m.) in the morning so I’m tired right now.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Virginia Sherrod said she’s also OK with either option.

“I kind of miss the [6 p.m.] because then I can get out, and I have a lot of obligations at home,” Sherrod said. “But then the [7 p.m.] is nice too, so either way I’m good.”

Sherrod then asked if the council could compromise by starting at 7 p.m. a few months of the year and then start at 6 p.m. other months of the year.

“I just think that would be really confusing to the general public who have known for years, in fact, probably almost decades now that [7 p.m.] is the time when they can come here and they can come forward, be sworn in and say their peace to all of us,” Bauer said.

“You say that, Al, but none of us knew when the Park District meeting was,” Sycamore mayor Steve Braser said.

The idea, which was introduced as an ordinance that would amend the city code, was tabled after members of the City Council couldn’t come to an agreement.