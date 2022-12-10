DeKalb Park District holiday events for December

DeKALB – Voting for the DeKalb Park District’s holiday lights contest is underway.

The Best Overall Theme and Light Up the Town category winners were announced recently. The Stoker family at 598 Persimmon St. won the 2022 Light Up the Town Winners, and the Nausid Family at 1103 Lewis St. earned the 2022 Best Overall Theme.

Persimmon Street’s laser light show with music dazzled the judges, while Lewis Street’s collection of vintage-inspired holiday decor brought back warm memories of Christmas past, according to the district’s social media announcement.

People’s Choice voting will run through Thursday, Dec. 15, on the DeKalb Park District Facebook page. Photos of each house will be shared, with the winning image being announced at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The People’s Choice winner is being announced Friday, Dec. 16. Winners will receive a prize package and a yard sign.

Santa Claus will come to DeKalb Saturday, Dec. 10, at the River Heights Golf Course Clubhouse, 1020 Sharon Drive. Families can enjoy a light buffet breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, pastries, muffins, milk, coffee, and more from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Children can visit Santa, participate in crafts, listen to a holiday story, and receive a special gift from him. The fee is $15 for residents and $19 for non-residents. Photo-personalized photographs are included in the ticket fee.

A Grinchmas Winter Carnival is being held Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St. The carnival will feature Grinch-themed games, crafts, and activities. The Grinch is making a meet-and-greet appearance from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A screening of “The Grinch” will be projected indoors from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs. The entrance fee is $17 for residents and $21 for non-residents. Children ages 2 and under will be admitted for free. Pre-registration is encouraged to avoid event-day registration lines.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.