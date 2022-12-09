Waterman annual Christmas drawing set for Dec. 10

WATERMAN – The Waterman Area Heritage Society will hold its annual Waterman Christmas Drawing this weekend.

The event will take place starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St. in Waterman.

Local businesses and community members will donate a variety of prizes of gift cards, gift baskets, homemade goodies and more, according to a news release.

Drive-thru drawing registration begins at 7 a.m. with prize drawings at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. There is no cost to register. Those who are age 18 or older and live in the surrounding communities are welcome to register.

Prize winners will be notified via phone or text to return to the park shelter to claim a prize.

This year’s event is a “drive-thru” drawing in conjunction with Boy Scout Troop 39′s drive-thru pancake breakfast. The breakfast costs $7 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage. All profits will fund Troop 39′s activities.

The Waterman Area Heritage Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.