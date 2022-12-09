Sycamore library group’s book sale runs through Saturday

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Public Library’s book sale runs through Saturday.

The book sale runs through 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Items on sale include donated gently used books, including craft, nonfiction and fiction, and DVDs.

Cash, debit and major credit cards will be accepted for payment.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit 501(c)3 volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in a various ways.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org.