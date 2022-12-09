December 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Sycamore library group’s book sale runs through Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Public Library’s book sale runs through Saturday.

The book sale runs through 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Items on sale include donated gently used books, including craft, nonfiction and fiction, and DVDs.

Cash, debit and major credit cards will be accepted for payment.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a nonprofit 501(c)3 volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in a various ways.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org.