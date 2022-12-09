Resource Bank announces winners of Leland Art Contest

LELAND – Resource Bank’s Leland Branch announced the winners of its second annual Resource Bank Rollo Schoolhouse Art Contest.

Three students from Leland School District 1 were chosen to have their artwork on display for one year in the Rollo Schoolhouse Community Room at the Resource Bank Leland Branch.

The theme for this year’s art contest was “Fall in Leland.” Each winner received recognition for their work and a $50 gift card.

The art contest’s winners are:

Ana-Elisa Scheick, fourth grade, Leland Elementary.

Maxine Bland, seventh grade, Leland Middle School.

Julie Burns, 10th grade, Leland High School.

The Rollo Schoolhouse Community Room is located at the Resource Bank Leland Branch, 205 N. Main St. Community residents, nonprofit groups, and civic and service organizations are welcome to use the space for free.

For information, call 815-495-7040.

Maxine Bland (Photo provided by Resource Bank )