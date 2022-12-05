Sycamore Music boosters announce 80 students named ILMEA All-District musicians

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters announced that 42 high school and 38 middle school students from Sycamore Community School District 427 recently were named as members of the 2022 Illinois Music Educators Association All-District Orchestras, Bands, Jazz Bands, and Choirs.

Students chosen for the all-district ensembles recorded material for judges in competitive auditions in October, according to a news release. Students selected for the jazz bands performed a concert Nov. 13, while the selected high school students performed at DeKalb High School on Nov. 19.

Students from Sycamore High School selected for the ILMEA All-District festivals include:

High School Choir

Soprano – Cassandra Chamoun, Sofia DasNeves, Lili Jennings, Lexi Lawrence

Alto – Anabelle Christensen, Halle Schmit

Tenor – Sam McDonald

Bass – Zander Cash, Gabriel Jovanovich, Owen Zographos

High School Orchestra

Violin – Sofi Briscoe, Marlie Colness, Emma Fredericks, Stephanie Kim, Regan Ni, Yu Xuan Ni, Yuxin Ni, Eva Peterson

Viola – Emily Bychowski, Teagan Hagemeyer, Elizabeth Kleckner

Cello – William Akst, Rebecca Allen, Delaney Baylor, Alistair Lanting, Luke Templin

Bass – Daniel Bos, William Harris, Jon Locascio

High School Orchestra Winds

Oboe – Jake Rundle

High School Band

Flute – Averi Anderson, Kate Elsner, Alise Goodman

Oboe – Makena Ndicu

Clarinet – Bellamaria Juarez

Trumpet – Aiden Saam

Trombone – Colin Wunner

High School Jazz Band

Alto Saxophone – Makena Ndicu

Baritone Saxophone – Robert Melnick

Trombone – Colin Wunner

Bass – Daniel Bos

Drum Set – Greyson Decker

Students from Sycamore Middle School selected for the ILMEA district festivals include:

Middle School Band

Flute – Lola Boksa, Bailey Rundle

Clarinet – Bronwyn Butler

Trombone – Max Mangini

Middle School Jazz Band

Alto Saxophone – Benjamin Fitzenreider

Trumpet – Ruben Pittman

Middle School Choir

Soprano – Danayja Barr, Haley Bright, Kailey Heisner, Fiona Long, Vivian Meier, Taylor Peabody, Madelyn Solomon, Aislinn Wickness

Alto – Miles Doty, Cohen Jennings, Paula O’Neil, Claire Russom

Baritone – Devin Carson, Gunnar Schultz

Middle School Orchestra

Violin – Jack Daskal, Benji Devroye, Sarah Ferguson, Emma Force, Claire Hua, Connor Murphy, Kaitlyn Page, Madelyn Pickard, Teagan Tekiela

Viola – Kane Craig, Luke Curtis, Aubrey Hulseberg, Amelia Weingarz

Cello – Genevieve Hendricks, Aubrey Hulseberg, Jared Lanting, Evan Tonaki.

Bass – Grace Pittman

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12th grade music programs offered within the Sycamore school district.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.