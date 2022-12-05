Sycamore Music boosters announce 80 students named ILMEA All-District musicians

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters announced that 42 high school and 38 middle school students from Sycamore Community School District 427 recently were named as members of the 2022 Illinois Music Educators Association All-District Orchestras, Bands, Jazz Bands, and Choirs.
Students chosen for the all-district ensembles recorded material for judges in competitive auditions in October, according to a news release. Students selected for the jazz bands performed a concert Nov. 13, while the selected high school students performed at DeKalb High School on Nov. 19.
Students from Sycamore High School selected for the ILMEA All-District festivals include:
High School Choir
- Soprano – Cassandra Chamoun, Sofia DasNeves, Lili Jennings, Lexi Lawrence
- Alto – Anabelle Christensen, Halle Schmit
- Tenor – Sam McDonald
- Bass – Zander Cash, Gabriel Jovanovich, Owen Zographos
High School Orchestra
- Violin – Sofi Briscoe, Marlie Colness, Emma Fredericks, Stephanie Kim, Regan Ni, Yu Xuan Ni, Yuxin Ni, Eva Peterson
- Viola – Emily Bychowski, Teagan Hagemeyer, Elizabeth Kleckner
- Cello – William Akst, Rebecca Allen, Delaney Baylor, Alistair Lanting, Luke Templin
- Bass – Daniel Bos, William Harris, Jon Locascio
High School Orchestra Winds
- Oboe – Jake Rundle
High School Band
- Flute – Averi Anderson, Kate Elsner, Alise Goodman
- Oboe – Makena Ndicu
- Clarinet – Bellamaria Juarez
- Trumpet – Aiden Saam
- Trombone – Colin Wunner
High School Jazz Band
- Alto Saxophone – Makena Ndicu
- Baritone Saxophone – Robert Melnick
- Trombone – Colin Wunner
- Bass – Daniel Bos
- Drum Set – Greyson Decker
Students from Sycamore Middle School selected for the ILMEA district festivals include:
Middle School Band
- Flute – Lola Boksa, Bailey Rundle
- Clarinet – Bronwyn Butler
- Trombone – Max Mangini
Middle School Jazz Band
- Alto Saxophone – Benjamin Fitzenreider
- Trumpet – Ruben Pittman
Middle School Choir
- Soprano – Danayja Barr, Haley Bright, Kailey Heisner, Fiona Long, Vivian Meier, Taylor Peabody, Madelyn Solomon, Aislinn Wickness
- Alto – Miles Doty, Cohen Jennings, Paula O’Neil, Claire Russom
- Baritone – Devin Carson, Gunnar Schultz
Middle School Orchestra
- Violin – Jack Daskal, Benji Devroye, Sarah Ferguson, Emma Force, Claire Hua, Connor Murphy, Kaitlyn Page, Madelyn Pickard, Teagan Tekiela
- Viola – Kane Craig, Luke Curtis, Aubrey Hulseberg, Amelia Weingarz
- Cello – Genevieve Hendricks, Aubrey Hulseberg, Jared Lanting, Evan Tonaki.
- Bass – Grace Pittman
The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12th grade music programs offered within the Sycamore school district.
For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.