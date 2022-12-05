‘Holiday at the Homestead’ open house set for Dec. 11

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will celebrate the season with a “Holiday at the Homestead” open house.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on the second floor of the homestead at 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.

Musical entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. and will include a string quartet and harpist from the DeKalb High School Music Boosters. There will be a craft station for children and Christmas cookies provided.

The museum’s gift shop will feature a variety of stocking stuffers for purchase, including candy canes and bottle openers hand-forged onsite by the museum’s volunteer blacksmiths. The blacksmiths also will provide demonstrations.

Admission is $5 per person and free for members and children ages 14 and younger. All proceeds support the J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the home and barn, both listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Joseph Farwell Glidden’s invention of one of the most widely used types of barbed wire in 1873 helped change the history of the American West and had far-reaching impact throughout the world. His Homestead is being preserved and restored by a nonprofit organization founded in 1995.

For information, call 815-756-7904 or email info@gliddenhomestead.org.