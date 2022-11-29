Indian Valley Theatre presents ‘The Rented Christmas’ from Dec. 9 to 11

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre announced the performance dates for its upcoming production of “The Rented Christmas.”

“The Rented Christmas,” written by Norman C. Ahern Jr. and Yvonne Ahern, tells the story of John Dale (played by Jacob Roller), who decides three days before Christmas that he can buy what he lacks – a family for the holidays – according to a news release. It’s up to Anne Weston (played by Kari Frantzen) to figure out how to fulfill her contract to rent it to him. Her first plan fails, so she reverts to contacting the local orphanage, and the results will warm your heart.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 East Railroad St., Sandwich. There also is a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

Tickets for “The Rented Christmas” are $15 and can be bought in advance at indianvalleytheatre.com or at the door for $18 if available.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.