Elder Care Services to offer social security community class Nov. 30

DeKALB – Elder Care Services will host a community education class with social security administration Wednesday.

The class will begin at 11 a.m. at Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The class is free and open to people approaching retirement, looking for information on disability services and professionals.

Participants will be able to attend an information and question session about Social Security benefits. Registration is required to attend. To RSVP, email marketing@ecsdekalb.org.

Elder Care Services is a local nonprofit providing services and programs to DeKalb County seniors and vulnerable adults to help them remain safe, secure and supported in the community.

For information, visit ecsdekalb.org or call 815-758-6550.