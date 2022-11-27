November 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsNIU SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Sycamore Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 pie eating contest winners

By Shaw Local News Network

A SpongeBob SquarePants pumpkin, along with a Gary the Snail pumpkin, sit with the pumpkins on display at the DeKalb County Courthouse for the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 28, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Kiwanis Club held its annual pie eating contest during the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest Saturday, Oct. 29, and winners were announced after the event.

The competitors gathered on the Sycamore Courthouse lawn to eat pieces of pie as quickly as possible to win a monetary prize, according to a news release.

This year, 43 children and adults participated in the contest.

The pumpkin pies were bought at Jewel-Osco in Sycamore. Sycamore High School Key Club members helped out with the contest.

The following people were winners in their age categories.

Ages 5 and under:

  • First: Ezra of Sycamore
  • Second: Ehlani of Sycamore
  • Third: Kalel Albert of DeKalb

Ages 6 to 10:

  • First: Owen Chaplin of Genoa
  • Second: Zyla Albert of DeKalb
  • Third: Melody McCornis of Las Vegas, Nevada

Ages 11 to 15:

  • First: Xavier Delgado of Sycamore
  • Second: Ella Atwell of Sycamore
  • Third: Makahar Rhodes of DeKalb

Age 16 and over:

  • First: Jim Amberg of Sycamore
  • Second: Patrick Costello of Chicago
  • Third: Zak Atwell of Sycamore