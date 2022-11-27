Sycamore Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 pie eating contest winners

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Kiwanis Club held its annual pie eating contest during the Sycamore Pumpkin Fest Saturday, Oct. 29, and winners were announced after the event.

The competitors gathered on the Sycamore Courthouse lawn to eat pieces of pie as quickly as possible to win a monetary prize, according to a news release.

This year, 43 children and adults participated in the contest.

The pumpkin pies were bought at Jewel-Osco in Sycamore. Sycamore High School Key Club members helped out with the contest.

The following people were winners in their age categories.

Ages 5 and under:

First: Ezra of Sycamore

Second: Ehlani of Sycamore

Third: Kalel Albert of DeKalb

Ages 6 to 10:

First: Owen Chaplin of Genoa

Second: Zyla Albert of DeKalb

Third: Melody McCornis of Las Vegas, Nevada

Ages 11 to 15:

First: Xavier Delgado of Sycamore

Second: Ella Atwell of Sycamore

Third: Makahar Rhodes of DeKalb

Age 16 and over: