Kishwaukee College to offer seven short-term training programs this spring

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer seven short-term training programs during its spring 2023 semester.

The programs range from 11 to 20 weeks and allow students to immediately start a career or build upon their skills with additional training.

The classes will be offered in online, in-person and hybrid formats. People need access to a computer and the internet to participate in programs with an online component. Some programs include an externship or clinical component.

The spring short-term training programs are:

Dental Assistant: Sunday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, April 15, online lecture and in-person practice. Dental assistants are health care professionals who work closely with dentists and dental hygienists to provide quality preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be conducted from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in a local dental office.

Pharmacy Technician: Sunday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, April 29, online. Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists with dispensing prescription medication and various other duties in a pharmacy setting. Grant funding is available under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Health Care Workforce Program (PATH).

Phlebotomy Technician: Monday, Jan. 23, through April 14, in-person morning session. Monday, March 27, through Friday, June 16, in-person night session. Phlebotomists are health care professionals trained to collect, transport, handle and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis using venipuncture and micro-collection techniques. In-person instruction and practice will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to noon or from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College. PATH grant funding is available.

Real Estate Broker Pre-License: Tuesday, Jan. 24, through Thursday, April 6, online. Real estate brokers perform many duties in real estate transactions, including marketing homes, establishing escrow accounts and working to ensure transactions are fair and legal. Online instruction will be provided from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Recovery Support Specialist: Tuesday, Jan. 24, through Tuesday, May 23, online lecture and in-person practice. Recovery support specialists use experience in mental health or substance-use recovery to help others achieve life and recovery goals. The class will fulfill the education requirement for Illinois' certified recovery support specialist or certified peer recovery specialist certification exams. In-person lectures will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Kishwaukee College, and online lectures will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays.

Sterile Processing Technician: Sunday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, April 22, online. Sterile processing technicians provide support to all patient care services in a health care facility. They are responsible for decontaminating, cleaning, processing, assembling, sterilizing, storing and distributing medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery. PATH grant funding is available.

Veterinary Assistant: Sunday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, June 10, online lecture and in-person practice. Veterinary assistants are veterinary staff members trained to assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures on sick and injured animals. In-person lectures and practice will be conducted from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Ashton Animal Clinic in Kaneville and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Ashton Animal Clinic in Ashton.

For information, visit kish.edu/shortterm.