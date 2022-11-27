Harlem Globetrotters to perform Jan. 4 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Harlem Globetrotters will play a game against the Washington Generals in DeKalb as part of the team’s 2023 World Tour.

The game will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The 2023 World Tour will introduce fans to the Globetrotters basketball skills and new premium fan experiences with access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and VIP Bench tickets, where fans have the opportunity to sit by their favorite players during the game. Attendees will also be able to receive autographs from the Globetrotters after the game.

Parking for the event can be found in the lots surrounding the stadium and at the Convocation Center.

Ticket prices begin at $23 and can be purchased online at harlemglobetrotters.com.

For information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.