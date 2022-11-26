DeKalb CROP Walk raises $16,000 to end hunger

DeKALB – The annual Sondra King Memorial CROP Hunger Walk of Northern DeKalb County raised more than $16,000.

Of that amount, $4,000 was donated to the DeKalb County Community Gardens for its monthly pop-up food pantries and community sites, including the Genoa Food Hub and walk-ins at the facility, according to a news release.

The rest of the donations will provide food for refugees around the world – including in Ukraine – support partner food banks in the U.S., and other food-related programs across the country and world.

The CROP Walk Steering Committee of Northern DeKalb County issued its thanks to the 12 teams and 61 walkers who contributed to the event. The teams include Bread for the World (DeKalb County), DCCG more than Just a Garden, First Baptist Church DeKalb, Federated Striders, First United Methodist Circuit Riders, NIU Student Dietetic Association, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Starbucks, Sycamore United Methodist Food Pantry Walkers, Team Calvin-DeKalb and UU Freedom Walkers.

The committee also expressed its gratitude for all who donated at the event.