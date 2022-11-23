Medicare workshops set for Nov. 26, 28 at DeKalb Public Library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library is offering two free workshops this month for adults who might need help learning about Medicare coverage.

The library, 309 Oak St. in DeKalb, will host Medicare workshops at 11 a.m. Saturday in the library’s lower level Zimmerman Meeting Room and at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom.

The workshops are intended for adults, according to a news release.

Carol Cherry, a licensed sales representative, will speak at the workshops about various Medicare plans with varying coverage, Medicare insurance options and costs that can benefit your needs. Attendees at the in-person workshops are required to wear masks. Registration is required to attend the virtual workshop. Because of limited space, the Zoom workshop is limited to the first 10 people. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.