Fox Valley Community Services receives grant from Plano Walmart

SANDWICH – Fox Valley Community Services recently received a $500 grant from the Plano Walmart’s Community Grant program during their Health and Wellness Day of Giving.

The Community Grants program donates grants to help organizations work together to spark change by helping people live better in one community at a time.

FVCS receives donations from multiple organizations to help hundreds of seniors maintain vital and independent lives.

FVCS serves seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties in active adult activities at the Senior Center, adult day service and home services.

For information, call 815-786-9404.