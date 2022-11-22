DCCG announces December Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of December locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. It asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if sick.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in December will be:
- 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hinckley Area Food Pantry, 182 W. Woodlawn Ave., Hinckley
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 8, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta
- 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich