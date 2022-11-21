Kirkland resident named Mediacom’s ‘2022 National Customer Hero’ for service, donating organ

KIRKLAND – Mediacom Communications recently presented Kirkland employee and resident Robert Kesler with its “National Customer Hero for 2022” award.

The National Customer Hero is one of Medicacom’s highest employee awards. Mediacom recognizes its employees with the award annually for outstanding customer service.

Kesler was presented the award for his day-to-day service excellence as a broadband specialist and donating an organ to someone who wasn’t a Mediacom customer.

He saw the organ donor request posted in the Spring Grove Village newsletter while serving local broadband customers in McHenry County. The events resulted in Kesler being a match and donating one of his kidneys.

Kesler joined Mediacom in 2021 and is part of a team that serves Mediacom customers in Boone, McHenry, DeKalb and Kane counties.

