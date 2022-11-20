Here’s what your DeKalb County government portion will look like on your 2022 property tax bill

SYCAMORE – Some DeKalb County residents could expect to see a slight decrease in the amount they’ll pay to the DeKalb County government on their 2022 property tax bills, after a DeKalb County Board vote this week.

Like many other taxing bodies in the area, DeKalb County’s tax levy this year accounted for an increase in expected tax revenue collected for governing bodies, but at no increases cost to area homeowners.

The county board’s approved 2022 tax levy is expected to collect $25.7 million, according to county documents. That’s about $647,210 more than what was levied in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. County officials this week attributed the difference to an increase in property values primarily due to new construction in the area, as several DeKalb developments come onto the tax rolls.

“The new dollars that are coming in are all from new construction, and it means we’re holding the line on existing tax payers,” County Administrator Brian Gregory said to the board Wednesday. “In fact it’ll slightly decrease the average. The home that’s assessed on average, with an average multiplier, should see a slight decrease – homes and businesses.”

The DeKalb County Board voted to implement a tax levy of 0.96%, down from last year’s 1.03% collection rate.

The levy will see an increase in the average equalized assessed valuation for existing tax payers of 6.34% but will decrease the county’s tax rate by the same margin. That means if someone’s property value increased by less than 6.34% year over year they’ll see a decrease on the DeKalb County portion of their property tax bill.

Under the approved levy, a DeKalb County homeowner who’s property is valued at $212,680 would pay about $684 on their DeKalb County portion of their 2022 property tax bill. That’s compared to a $687 bill from last year, according to the DeKalb County fiscal 2023 budget.

County Board member Tim Bagby, a Republican representing District 3, said while the average taxpayer can expect a property tax bill from the county similar to the one they paid last year, those who’s property value increased by a larger percentage than the rest of the county may still be taxed more.

“People who’s assessments went up significantly – as mine did and many people in my subdivision – they will see an increase,” Bagby said. “And for people who’s assessments ended up below average compared to their neighbors may see a much larger tax decrease. “But I want to emphasize that average so that we don’t have people turn around and suggest that somehow we, you know, told an untruth or something like that.”

According to county documents, DeKalb County’s equalized assessed valuation – the amount properties in the county are valued at – is estimated to be $2,667,104,731, an increase of 9.53% over the past year. That total includes $66.4 million in new construction, $11.2 million in land that was reclassified from agriculture for industrial developments.

The total pool of taxable property, documents show, is $77.6 million.

DeKalb County’s levy – the economic tool by which governing bodies collect revenue off property taxes – accounts for roughly 10% of what countywide taxpayers will pay on their property bills, due next year. School districts account for about 64% of property tax bills, by comparison, documents show.

Gregory said the county could have implemented a 5% tax levy increase due to rising Consumer Price Indexes, but elected no to.

Increased property value means governing bodies can collect more money without raising the levies, if they so choose – a model DeKalb city officials have highlighted recently also.

“But instead we held the line or slightly dropped our portion of the taxes for our residents,” Gregory said.