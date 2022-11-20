Glidden Homestead and Historical Center offering photo portrait sessions Nov. 25

DeKALB – The Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will partner with My Saving Grace Photography to offer holiday photography portrait sessions.

The photo sessions will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Participants can bring up to six people for a 15-minute session inside the Glidden Homestead. The outside of the home and barn also can be included in the pictures, weather permitting. Clients will have their choice of five edited images from an online proofing gallery available to them within two weeks of the photo session.

The photo sessions cost $150 per session. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Glidden Homestead to help continue the preservation of the homestead and barn. Because of limited space, reservations are required.

For information, visit mysavinggracephotography.com/christmas-at-the-homestead, email grace@mysavinggracephotography.com, or call 815-973-9947.