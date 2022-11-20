Genoa church to host new cross dedication Nov. 21

GENOA - St. Catherine of Genoa Church will host a dedication ceremony for its new cross station during morning mass.

The church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, will host the dedication at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

David Malloy, the Diocese of Rockford’s Bishop, will lead the mass, followed by a dedication of the new outdoor stations of the cross. A reception is taking place afterwards in the church’s parish hall.

The cross stations are available year-round to anyone who would like to visit and pray. The stations are accessible on foot or by vehicle.

For information, visit stcatherinegenoa.org/.