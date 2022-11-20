DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission accepting PRIDE award nominations

DeKALB – The DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 2022 People Responsible for Improving DeKalb’s Environment Awards.

The deadline to submit nominations is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to a news release.

The PRIDE Awards recognize local residents, organizations, or businesses that have significantly improved the quality of life in DeKalb through projects, activities or programs emphasizing resource conservation, energy efficiency, beautification, waste reduction or similar environmental improvements. Those conducting projects or programs aimed at increasing public awareness and knowledge of specific environmental issues also are eligible for a PRIDE Award.

To nominate an organization, business, or individual for a PRIDE award, visit the city website at cityofdekalb.com/1439/PRIDE-Awards and complete the nomination form.

Completed nominations may be mailed, emailed, faxed, or hand delivered to: Scott Zak, Management Analyst, DeKalb City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115; email: scott.zak@cityofdekalb.com; fax: 815-748-2091.