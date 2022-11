GENOA – The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8387 has changed its monthly meeting date.

The group will now meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, according to a news release.

The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars welcomes all honorably discharged veterans and current military service members who have served in a war zone during any war.

For information, call 815-901-3834 or email ffb66@juno.com.