DeKALB – St. George Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual pre-Thanksgiving bake sale to benefit local charities.

The church, located at 320 S. Second St. in DeKalb, will hold the sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Homemade Greek treats will be available. Items can be bought only with cash or a check.

All COVID-19 protocols are being observed during the preparation and repackaging of the pastries.