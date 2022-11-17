Applications open for 2023 Kindergarten Readiness Toolkits Grants

SYCAMORE – Applications are open for the 2023 Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit Grants available through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

DeKalb County schools and school districts are encouraged to apply. The deadline is Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a news release.

The grants support kindergarten programs, both public and private, located in the county. The toolkits are distributed in the spring during kindergarten orientation events leading up to the start of the school year. Applicants can be kindergarten teachers or other school professionals on behalf of the entire kindergarten program. Applicants will receive notification of grant status following the deadline.

The Kindergarten Readiness Toolkit Program is made possible through donor generosity to Community Works Funds at the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The program began as part of the DeKalb County Collaborative for Young Children, which leads a countywide effort to better prepare children for school and life success.

For information, email t.spartz@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383.