Kishwaukee College to host Learning for Life Commencement Nov. 16

MALTA – Kishwaukee College and Opportunity House, Inc. announced it will host a commencement ceremony for its Learning for Life Commencement program.

The commencement ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Kishwaukee Dining Hall, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The ceremony is free and is open to the public.

The ceremony will highlight 14 individuals who have completed one of the three levels of the Learning for Life Program. Those who have completed Level I will earn a certificate; those who have completed Level II will receive a medal; and those who have completed Level III will earn a plaque to celebrate their accomplishments.

Learning for Life is an educational program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that provides participants with the chance to explore new subjects and earn a non-credit certificate of completion from Kishwaukee College.

For more information, call 815-895-5108, ext. 125 or email bmontavon@ohinc.org.