Hinckley Police Department Toys for Tots drive runs through Dec. 7

HINCKLEY – The Hinckley Police Department partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps 2022 to host a Toys for Tots drive, which runs through Dec. 7.

Toys for Tots boxes will be posted at various locations in Hinckley and began Nov. 8., according to a news release.

The boxes also are available at the Hinckley tree lighting Friday, Dec. 2. Donations can be dropped off until Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Hinckley Police Department will distribute the gifts Friday, Dec. 23.

Toys for Tots is requesting that all toys, games, and puzzles be new and unopened for children ages infant to 17 years old. No realistic weapons or perishables will be accepted.

Boxes will be posted at the following locations:

Hinckley Village Hall vestibule, 720 James St.

Hinckley Big Rock High School, 700 E. Lincoln Ave.

Hinckley Public Library, 100 Maple St.

Hinckley Fire Protection District, 911 N. Sycamore St.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the boxes during the Village Hall’s normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during normal library hours. Students can drop items during the school day at the high school.

For information, visit toysfortots.org/.